George R. Norcross Jr.

By
Star News Group Staff
-
46 views

George R. Norcross Jr., 51, of Manchester passed away Jan. 13, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center.

George grew up in Spring Lake Heights. He worked full time at Shore Wilbert LLC in Lakewood and as head security at Wall Stadium Speedway.

George had a great love for racing since he was a child