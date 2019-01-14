Rosemary Struncius

By
Star News Group Staff
-
33 views

Rosemary Struncius [née Kelleher], 92, of Point Pleasant Beach, passed away suddenly at her home on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018.

Born in New York, New York to the late John and Mabel Kelleher, she lived in Point Pleasant Beach for over 65 years.

Mrs. Struncius worked as a secretary for Fred Meunch, Attorney-at-Law