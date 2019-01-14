Jose “Ray” Ortiz

By
Star News Group Staff
-
32 views

Jose “Ray” Ortiz, 72, of Farmingdale, passed away suddenly of a massive stroke on Jan. 13, 2019.

Ray was born in Coama, Puerto Rico and raised in Wall. Ray was a graduate of Wall High School and attended Brookdale and Monmouth Colleges.

He worked for Ford Motor Corp as a mechanic for several