John Bills Wright, 86, of Titusville, Florida passed away Jan. 12, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Orange and a graduate of Pierce Business College, Pennsylvania.
He was the founder of John B. Wright Agency with his beautiful wife in 1961 in Manasquan.
John was proud of his
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You'll get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus 30 days of recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, I'd like 7-day access to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Or, why not subscribe for a full year right now? It's a lot more bang for your buck! Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe me to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)