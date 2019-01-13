Church breakfast helps fund mission for Panama

MANASQUAN — Members of the Manasquan First Presbyterian Church gathered on Saturday morning for a breakfast to help raise money for humanitarian efforts in Panama.

Event organizer Dan Cotton, who lives in Panama with his wife and four children full time, comes back annually to help run the breakfast.

“My wife and I went down [to Panama] and were teaching in a small Christian school along the Panama Canal,” Mr. Cotton said. “After teaching we saw a lot of needs in the country,, so our organization Rio [Rio Group] we help empower and equip a lot of the local churches in Panama.”

One of the beneficiaries of this year’s breakfast is a special needs orphanage in Panama.

“We try to empower the local passionate Christians and people working in their communities and connecting them back to churches like this in the United States,” Mr. Cotton said.

Mr. Cotton said that there is a lot of give and take between the international partnerships between churches in the U.S. and churches in Panama.

“The people here in this church have a lot to share, but the poor in Panama also have a lot to share. Both sides end up coming out better, which is great.