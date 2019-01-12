Hot hands by Dominguez, Manso help Memorial top Township

BRICK – With less than two minutes to play, Brick Memorial senior Nic Dominguez nailed a corner 3-point shot to give the Mustangs the final lead and a 50-46 win over Brick Township on Friday, Jan. 11.

“I always shoot my shot and I keep shooting no matter if I miss or not,” Dominguez said. “He [Nick Manso] gave me great passes and I just had to shoot them and they went in.”

The Mustangs dug deep in the final stretch and were led by Nick Manso who matched his career high of 26 points off six 3-point shots and sealed the game from the free throw line, making two of four attempts in the final 14 seconds. Dominguez finished with 10 points, including two 3-pointers, one tying the game and one giving the Mustangs the final lead.

“It’s a big time game, so I had to make big time shots and just tried to play as hard as I could, because we knew what was at stake in this game,” Manso said.

The win marks Memorial’s third consecutive victory over Brick, putting head coach Mike Pelkey, a former Mustang, 3-0 over the crosstown rival on his career. Memorial now sits in second place in the A South, with a 5-1 division record.

Memorial’s Matt Bernstein finished with eight points and 13 rebounds and Brick’s Williams finished with 13 points and 20 rebounds.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

https://twitter.com/intent/user?screen_name=lforeseos