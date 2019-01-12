Brick defeats Memorial for first time since 2011

BRICK — Junior Emily Rossini stole the game away from Brick Memorial to help the Brick Township girls basketball team win 36-30, the Dragons’ first win over their crosstown rival since Jan. 18, 2011.

Inside a packed Brick Memorial High School on Friday, Jan. 11, Rossini found herself in the right place at the right time. With Brick playing tight defense, Memorial’s Jordan Viggiano rushed a pass to freshman Ella Moore. Rossini was caught in the middle, jumped for the ball and intercepted the pass.

“I am not going to lie, I was shaking that entire time, it was terrifying, but you know, we all came prepared for this and did a lot of video before hand, we knew what we were up against,” Rossini said. “Surprised, pretty much, I expected them to go for the final three at the end, so we were prepared for that, but they just gave it to us at the end.”

Brick senior Danielle Christ was sent to the line after, sinking both shots to seal the game for the Dragons.

“Through practice, we always do free throws, so I know to relax and take my time,” Christ said. “They really matter, so I just wanted to make sure I could finish it for my team.”

Brick’s Emily Carpino came up big with 11 points. Junior Sonja Andersen played an all-around game with two points, six rebounds, one block and two assists.

Christ ended the game with a team-high 13 points, three assists and five rebounds.

Memorial’s Alexis Voorhees led the Mustangs with nine points and five rebounds. Jenna Schiessl and Viggiano both finished with five points each.

With an aggressive push in the final minute of the game, Brick is one game away from a Memorial sweep for the first time since 2011. Brick and Memorial will meet again at the Dragons West Gym at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 6.

“It’s a great feeling, I am so proud of the girls,” Stockhoff said. “Even going into this game, this was one of our goals, to beat the other side of town.”

