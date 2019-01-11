USCG keeping watch despite government shutdown

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Active duty personnel at the United States Coast Guard [USCG] Manasquan Inlet Station are on duty but are not being paid due to the federal government shutdown.

In addition, the 42 local personnel stationed at the inlet are not able to provide all of the services they normally do in a timely manner, according to USCG Public Affairs Officer Seth Johnson.

The partial government shutdown began at midnight, Dec. 22, and as of Friday, Jan. 11, was in its 21st day. The shutdown began after Congress failed to agree on a new federal budget or a continuing resolution to fund the government temporarily.

Activities such as safety checks, issuance or renewals of merchant documentation and even maintenance to navigation beacons are being delayed by the shutdown, Mr. Johnson said.

“While we will continue operations authorized by law that provide for national security or that protect life and property, activities like recreational boardings, safety checks, issuance or renewals of merchant documentation and licensing, fisheries, enforcement patrols and routine maintenance to aids to navigation may be delayed or curtailed,” Mr. Johnson said.

Despite these activities being curtailed, Mr. Johnson emphasized the main responsibilities of the USCG would be fulfilled throughout the shutdown.

“Active duty Coast Guard personnel will continue to perform their duties during the government shutdown and will provide essential services such as search and rescue, port and homeland safety and security, law enforcement and environmental response,” he said.

According to Chief George Ramirez, of USCG Station Manasquan Inlet/Shark River, the shutdown means that any work done by the 42 personnel members at the station will be done without pay after Jan. 10.

