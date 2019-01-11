Overdoses, Narcan rescues declined in Brick last year

The Blue HART program, which has helped over 800 people since it began in 2017 in Ocean County, will continue for its third year in 2019 and continues to be a success for the township and county.

Blue HART is open to anyone who voluntarily wishes to turn themselves in for treatment. From 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays, those seeking help with addiction can enter the Brick Police Department, 401 Chambers Bridge Road.

