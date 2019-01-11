Brick residents indicted on charge of animal cruelty

Brick Township — Two Brick Township residents have been indicted on charges of animal cruelty, a third-degree crime, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.

According to a press release from the prosecutor’s office, Jonathan Correa and Kirara Martinez are alleged to have left Princess, their 13-month-old pit bull, on their townhouse balcony “for hours, unattended as temperatures reached upwards of 97 degrees Fahrenheit” on July 1, 2018.

According to the prosecutor’s office, neighbors noticed the dog in distress and notified the Brick Township Police. Princess was taken to an emergency veterinary service, but succumbed to complications from heat stroke.

