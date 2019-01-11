Beach targets blighted structures

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The borough council recently voted to adopt an ordinance that will help rid the borough of dwellings that have fallen into disrepair and that may have become unsafe.

Under the recently passed ordinance, code officers or neighbors will identify buildings considered uninhabitable due to dilapidation or that have defects that increase the likelihood of fire, lack ventilation or have other problems.

“With this new ordinance we’re going to be able to move the process quickly and get rid of these abandoned buildings and keep the properties clean. By doing that, that helps everyone’s property values,” said Mayor Stephen Reid.

Borough Administrator Christine Riehl explained the process under the ordinance to go from determining a building is unfit to having necessary repairs done or demolition.

“As per the ordinance [2018-21B], if a petition is filed with the borough administrator by a public authority, or at least five residents of the borough charging a building as unfit, the administrator shall start a preliminary investigation, and if notice is served on a property owner, will then set a hearing date and if the building is determined to be unfit and in need of repairs, a notice will be sent to the owner that will include a timeline.

