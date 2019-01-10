New members now lead Spring Lake school board

SPRING LAKE — The board of education has reorganized itself under new leadership, selecting James Worth as president and Noelle Giblin as vice president.

Both are newcomers, having been elected to the board last November. They and a third new member, Karen Matuch, were sworn in during the reorganization meeting on Jan. 2 at H.W. Mountz Elementary School.

The meeting then turned to the leadership selections. Board member Alan Ferraro nominated Christine Valori for president. The two are the only returning board members.

Ms. Matuch nominated Mr. Worth, whose nomination was seconded by Ms. Giblin. The three new members prevailed, electing Mr. Worth president, 3-2.

Ms. Giblin was the only nominee for vice president, and was elected unanimously.