Library director presented with military support award

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — Sheila Watson, director of the Avon Public Library, was presented with an Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve [ESGR] Patriot award on Jan. 3.

Ms. Watson was nominated for the award by Christina Stengele, who also works at the library.

Mrs. Stengele is an “Army spouse” — her husband Paul is in the U.S. Army Reserves.

According to Mrs. Stengele, “being an Army spouse comes with both challenges and opportunities, which require time, energy and resilience.”