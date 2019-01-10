Library director presented with military support award

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — Sheila Watson, director of the Avon Public Library, was presented with an Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve [ESGR] Patriot award on Jan. 3.
Ms. Watson was nominated for the award by Christina Stengele, who also works at the library.
Mrs. Stengele is an “Army spouse” — her husband Paul is in the U.S. Army Reserves.
According to Mrs. Stengele, “being an Army spouse comes with both challenges and opportunities, which require time, energy and resilience.”
She said Ms. Watson has directly provided support in different ways, including providing her with a flexible work schedule for her.
