Higher fines proposed for public urination in borough

However, this is not the first time, the borough has attempted to raise the fines.

Before the summer, however, the borough was notified that the changes had to be reviewed by the Administrative Office of the Courts.

“Last year [2018], we passed an ordinance that raised the urinating in public fines to $1,000,” according to Mayor Ken Farrell.

After this, Monmouth County Assignment Judge Lisa Thornton gave the recommendations on what she thought the fines in the borough should be for public urination.

