Capt. Gary Olsen elevated to chief of police in Brielle

BRIELLE — The crowd in the borough council chambers spilled into the hallway with a sea of people cheering on the new Brielle chief of police on Monday night.

As of Monday, Jan. 7, Capt. Gary J. Olsen was officially promoted to chief of police at the borough council’s reorganization meeting. He gave thanks to everyone in the room for their continued support.

“I thank each and every one of you for the support that you’ve given me over the years and the faith and confidence in leading this fine department,” Chief Olsen said. “I look forward to working with each and every one of you as we proceed into the future.”

In a heartfelt delivery, Chief Olsen gave a special shoutout to his wife, children and family, especially to his mother, who was unable to make it when he was previously promoted to captain for health reasons.

“I’m overwhelmed and overjoyed you’re here to share this with me,” he said.

Chief Olsen takes the place of recently retired former chief Michael Palmer, who left the department on Dec. 1.

“Gary wouldn’t be here if I didn’t think he could do the job. He has excellent leadership; he has respected the men and women in the police department,” Mr. Palmer said Monday night, adding, “Best of all, I trained him.”

