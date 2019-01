Tap into New Jersey

Beer and breweries are on the brain this month as Asbury Park makes sure to “Cheers to Beers” during the ninth annual two-day Beerfest held in Convention Hall Jan. 26 and 27. In addition to the Beerfest, the new year brings the opening of four brand new breweries to join a substantial list of breweries in the state. It seems that breweries are becoming more and more popular each year and New Jersey and Monmouth and Ocean counties alike have their fair share of beloved breweries. During the 2019 Asbury Park Beerfest those in attendance can look forward to sampling beers from first-time participants in the event such as Jersey Girl Brewery, Mt. Olive and Cape May Brewery. Some of the New Jersey breweries returning to the festival for another year will include Flying Fish, Forgotten Boardwalk, Cricket Hill, Last Wave and more.

With so many amazing breweries, beer fanatics who are unable to attend Beerfest or are simply interested in trying out some new brews can choose from all New Jersey has to offer with the complete list featured below.

13th Child Brewing | Williamstown

2nd Act | Dover

7 Mile Brewery | Rio Grande

902 Brewing | Hoboken

The Alementary | Hackensack

Angry Erik Brewing | Lafayette

Asbury Park Brewery | Asbury Park

Atco Brewing Company | Atco

Backward Flag Brewing Co | Forked River

Beach Haus Brewery | Belmar

Belford Brewing | Middletown

Berlin Brewing Company | Berlin

Bolero Snort Brewery | Ridgefield Park

Bonesaw Brewing Company | Glassboro

Bradley Brew Project | Bradley Beach

Brainy Borough Brewing Company | Metuchen

Brinx Jones | Vineland

Brix City Brewing | Little Ferry

Brooks Brewery (inside Northside Lounge) | Manville

Brotherton Brewing Company | Shamong

Bucket Brigade Brewery | Cape May Court House

Cape May Brewing Company | Rio Grande

Carton Brewing | Atlantic Highlands

Climax Brewing Company | Roselle Park

Cold Spring Brewery | Cape May

Common Sense Brewing | bordentown

Conclave Brewing | Raritan Twp

Cricket Hill Brewing Company | Fairfield

Cross Keys Brewing Company | Williamstown

Cypress Brewing Company | Edison

Czig Meister Brewing Company | Hackettstown

Dark City Brewing Company | Asbury Park

Death of the Fox Brewing Company | Clarksboro

Demented Brewing Company | Middlesex

Departed Soles Brewery | Jersey City

Devils Creek Brewery | Collingswood

Eclipse Brewing | Merchantville

Eight & Sand Beer Co | Woodbury

Flounder Brewing | Hillsborough

Forgotten Boardwalk Brewing | Cherry Hill

Fort Nonsense | Denville

Flying Fish Brewing Company | Somerdale

Frye Brewing | Point Pleasant Boro

Garden State Beer | Galloway

Glasstown Brewing Company | Millville

Gusto Brewing Co | North Cape May

Heavy Reel Brewing Co | Seaside Heights

Hidden Sands Brewery Company | Egg Harbor Twp

High Point Brewing Company | (Ramstein) Butler

Hoboken Brewing Company | Hoboken

Human Village Brewing Company | Pitman

Icarus Brewing | Lakewood

Jersey Girl Brewing Company | Hackettstown /Budd Lake

Jughandle Brewing Company | Tinton Falls

Kane Brewing Company | Ocean Twp

Kelly Green Brewing Co | Pitman

King’s Road Brewing Company | haddonfield

Last Wave Brewing Co | Point Pleasant Beach

Little Dog Brewing | Neptune City

Lone Eagle Brewing | Flemington

Lower Forge Brewery | Medford

Ludlam Island Brewery | Ocean View

Lunacy Brewing | Haddon Heights

Man Skirt Brewing | Hackettstown

Magnify Brewing Company | Fairfield

ManaFirkin Brewing Co | Manahawkin

Montclair Brewery | Montclair

Nale House Brewing Company | Medford

New Jersey Beer Company | North Bergen

Palaweno Beer Company | Island Heights

Pinelands Brewing | Little Egg Harbor

Raritan Bay Brewing | Keansburg

Red Tank Brewing | Red Bank

The Referend Bier Blendery | Pennington

Rinn Duin Brewing | Toms River

River Horse Brewing Company | Ewing

Oyster Creek Brewing Company | Waretown

Screamin’ Hill Brewery | Cream Ridge

Ship Bottom Brewery | Beach Haven

Slack Tide Brewing | Cape May Court House

SOMA Brewing | Maplewood

Spellbound Brewing | Mount Holly

Third State Brewing | Burlington

Three 3’s Brewing | Hammonton

Tomfoolery Brewing | Hammonton

Tonewood Brewing | Oaklyn

Troon Brewing | Hopewell

Tuckahoe Brewing Company | Egg Harbor Twp

Twin Elephant Brewing Company | Chatham

Two Ton Brewing | Kenilworth

Village Idiot Brewing | Mount Holly

Vinyl Brewing | Hammonton

Westville Brewery | Westville

Wet Ticket Brewing | Rahway

Yale Terrace Brewing | Cranford

Zed’s Beer | Marlton

NEW IN 2019

Source Brewing Colts Neck

Phresh Phlavors Asbury Park

Ross Brewing Red Bank

Hops on Main Toms River