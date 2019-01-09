Are you ready to take a Polar Plunge?

AOH POLAR PLUNGE

The 11th Annual AOH Polar Plunge for Catholic Education will take place on Sunday, Jan. 27, at the Municipal Beach in Sea Bright with plungers diving into the ocean at 2 p.m. This year’s plunge will be hosted by Tommy’s Tap + Tavern, 1030 Ocean Ave., Sea Bright. Originally started in 2007 by the members of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, Division 2 Monmouth County, NJ, the purpose of the AOH Polar Bear Plunge was to support Catholic education. According to the AOH Polar Plunge, funds raised by the event each year are used for scholarships, financial aid, endowments and facility projects in an effort to help schools maintain enrollment levels. For more information, visit freeholdaoh.org.

LADACIN POLAR BEAR PLUNGE

Leggett’s Sand Bar & Restaurant, 217 First Ave., Manasquan, presents the Ladacin Network’s 11th Annual Polar Bear Plunge on Saturday, Jan. 19, at the Manasquan Main Beach. The Ladacin Plunge is in support of the J. Michael Hartnett Memorial. Registration kicks off at 10 a.m. and plungers will make a splash at the Ladacin Plunge 2019 at 12:30 p.m. For more information and to register for the plunge, visit ladacin.org.

ROTARY CLUB POLAR PLUNGE

The Rotary Club of Asbury Park presents the 11th Annual Polar Plunge on Saturday, Jan. 26, at McLoone’s Supper Club, 1200 Ocean Ave., Asbury Park. The coolest event of the season is held to benefit Holiday Express and Rotary Eye Rescue. Registration will take place from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. with coffee and bagels followed by a welcome to plungers and prizes at 10:45 a.m. The Polar Plunge itself will take place at 11 a.m. For more information, visit rotarypolarplunge.org.