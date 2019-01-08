Sally Guthrie Whitman

Star News Group Staff
Sally Guthrie Whitman of Manasquan, passed away on Jan. 6, 2019, following a long illness.

Born in 1932, Sally was raised in Westfield as one of four children. She graduated from Westfield High School in 1950, where she was inducted into the national honor society and served as drum majorette.

As a student at