RoseMarie C. Suba

RoseMarie C. Suba, 92, of Dallas, Texas and a longtime resident of Manasquan, died on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019 at Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas, Texas.

She was born in Newark, and lived in Manasquan from 1961 until moving to Dallas, Texas in 2004.

RoseMarie was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Margaret; her