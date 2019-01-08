Charles F. Walter

By
Star News Group Staff
-
30 views

Charles F. Walter, 67, of Sea Girt, formerly of West Orange, died Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019 at Riverview Medical Center, Red Bank.

Born in Orange, Charles lived in West Orange until moving to Sea Girt in July of 2018. He worked as a training manager for BASF Corporation in Florham Park.

Charles ha