Family flees early morning fire in West Belmar home

WALL TOWNSHIP — A family escaped when their home on Bay Shore Court went up in flames around 2:20 a.m. Monday, police said. It was the second residential fire in West Belmar in three days.

Two of the residents, a parent and girl, and one firefighter were taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, where they were treated for minor injuries and released, said police Lt. Chris Scerbo. The house was left uninhabitable.

Lt. Scerbo said the fire apparently started after a towel was left on a heater downstairs. The girl woke up and alerted her parents, and they were able to flee, he said.

Several neighbors adjacent to the home also were evacuated as a safety precaution, he said.

Responding to the fire were all three Wall fire companies, as well as companies in Neptune Township, Sea Girt and Spring Lake. The Wall police EMS, Belmar First Aid, Monmouth County Emergency Management, New Jersey Natural Gas and Jersey Central Power & Light also responded.

Investigating are Detective Thomas Lasko, Ptl. Karleigh Niedt and the Wall Township Fire Bureau.

On Friday, a house on 18th Avenue caught fire when it was struck by an out-of-control pickup truck. The driver was apprehended and charged with driving while intoxicated and several other offenses.

