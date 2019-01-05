Brick police seek suspect in armed robbery of 7-Eleven

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Township police are seeking a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred in the early morning on Saturday, Jan. 5, at the 7-11 store at the interchange, 856 Rte. 70, in Brick Township.

According to Brick Township police, at around 4:33 a.m. a light-skinned black male, possibly Hispanic, wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, a black wool skull cap and white sneakers entered the store. He proceeded to the cooler, took a drink and approached the counter.

According to police, no weapons were observed, however, the suspect indicated he was armed with a gun. Keeping his right arm concealed in his jacket, he told the clerk he had a gun, according to a post on the department Facebook page. The suspect demanded money, grabbed some from the clerk, as the register was open, and left with an undisclosed amount of proceeds. The suspect is believed to have left the area on foot, possibly to an awaiting vehicle. The clerk was uninjured.

The suspect, who was recorded on a surveillance video, is described by police as a light-skinned black or Hispanic male, 5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds, with a full dark-colored beard and mustache. He was wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, black wool skull cap, white T-shirt, white sneakers and a gold colored chain hanging out of the hoodie. Police are asking anyone with information regarding the identity of the subject or his whereabouts to contact Detective Joseph Leskowski at 732-262-1121.