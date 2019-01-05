Boro’s Meyer ices Howell in third-straight shutout

HOWELL – Point Boro’s John Meyer recorded his third consecutive shutout Friday, Jan. 4, in the Panthers 3-0 win over Howell.

Finishing with 22 saves, the senior goaltender helped the Panthers to their fifth shutout this season and a 9-1-1 record.

“I can’t say enough about [John]. His experience, his voice and composure helped him to three straight shutouts,” head coach Steve Plancey said.

“Coach tells us all the time it starts in the back and I get in that mindset, that if I play well everyone else will and it shows,” Meyer added.

“It feels great to get my third shutout because now we get some attention. Every year since we’re 9-1-1 we get all the attention in the world. I’m happy that everyone is recognizing what we can do with nine kids.”

The last six games for the Panthers have been decided by one goal, leading them to jump ahead early, with Ryan McCabe and Brett Nelson scoring in the first period, 2-0.

Boro remained in control of the game and used their defense to create offense in the win, with Tyler Griffin scoring in the third. Will Herrington led the Panthers with a game-high three assists, while Griffin and Eddie Coyne finished with an assist each.

Boro’s next game will on the road, Tuesday, Jan. 8, against Middletown North at Middletown Ice World at 7 p.m.

