Boro pushes past Lacey in B South match

POINT BORO — The Point Boro wrestling team outlasted B South rival Lacey 33-29 at home on Friday, Jan. 4.

Boro secured the win with an 8-point lead and one match remaining, making it three-straight times the Panthers defeated the Lions.

“This was awesome, it shows the toughness, the heart of this team, the belief in each other, the commitment, everything we preach,” head coach Pat Brady said. “When something comes together like that, they see our philosophy works and it’s nice for them to get the reward once in awhile.”

With region and state qualifiers on both sides of the mat, Boro and Lacey were evenly matched from top to bottom. The Panthers needed bonus points where they could get them.

With Boro leading 15-12, sophomore Jack Bailey bumped up to 145 lbs., just out of three-time state qualifier Lacey’s Hunter Gutierrez’s reach. Bailey earned maximum points by pinning Lacey’s Zach Higgins [3:44].

Bailey’s pin led to a domino affect, bumping his brother, junior Ty Bailey [145], and senior Spencer Robinson [152] up a weight class to 152 lbs. and 160 lbs. The pair carried the trend by pinning back-to-back to complete an 18-point swing.

“When I went out there I was thinking no matter who I am wrestling, whether it is their best guy or wrestling a mid-tier guy, I am just going to work my move set, anything I can do,” Bailey said. “I think that was the biggest thing in the entire match, just us getting those three pins right in a row because those were the most needed things the entire match.”

Boro led 33-22 with two matches remaining when sophomore heavyweight Josh Henderson wrestled Lacey’s Gerard O’Connor, who he lost to by fall earlier in the season. Although Henderson lost 7-5 in overtime on Friday, O’Connor’s three points were not enough to complete the Lacey comeback.

Lacey took 2nd in B South behind Boro the last two seasons. The Panthers handed the Lions their first defeat of the year, forcing Lacey to drop to a 1-1 division record.

“It’s a great feeling, knowing we could win it three years in a row since I was a sophomore,” Borowsky said. “We know we can put our heads in the face of adversity and show them that we can do it.”

