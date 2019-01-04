Sport Saturday sessions for young Brick athletes begin Jan. 5

BRICK TOWNSHIP —The Brick Municipal Anti-Drug Coalition [BMAC] will once again offer the Sport Saturday program for township boys and girls ages 9 through 12.

The program offers young athletes 90-minute training sessions designed to help them achieve their personal best physically, mentally and emotionally in both sports and life, according to a press release from the township. Sport Saturday sessions are available every Saturday from Jan. 5 through April 13 at the Brick Civic Plaza, 270 Chambers Bridge Road. Sessions are at either 8:30 a.m. or 10:30 a.m.

The program is free for participants. Parents can register their children for one or more sessions. There is a limit of 30 children at each session. Each Sport Saturday training session is 90 minutes.

