Shore gets the better of Beach in rivalry

WEST LONG BRANCH — The Point Beach wrestling team could not reach Shore Regional in a 40-27 loss on Thursday, Jan. 3, marking the team’s first loss to its division rival since 2016.

In a packed Shore gymnasium, the Blue Devils scored bonus points in six different matches with five pins and one major decision. Shore built a lead too large for Beach to come back.

“This is the best team they have ever had, it’s not close,” head coach Jeff Bower said. “To be within 13, I thought we wrestled very well, but all the credit to them, they were very good from top to bottom.”

With the Garnet Gulls trailing 28-15, junior George Kaiafas went up 1-0 after escaping from Shore’s Jack McCrae in the second period. Kaiafas kept the match tight before McCrae countered and put Kaiafas to his back, earning the pin at 3:51.

Shore led 34-15 and with three matches remaining, Beach could not come back point-wise.

“We just need to keep our heads up, that was a very good team,” Bower said.

Junior Jason Sherlock [170] pinned Jamie Mazzacco [1:27] and Liam Buday [195] won by forfeit following McCrae’s victory, but it was not enough.

Senior Connor Smith [Hwt.], sophomores Kip Lovgren [120], Riley Simon [126] and junior Jared Kerr [132] all won for the Gulls.

There is a strong rivalry between the two teams, with either Beach or Shore winning the B Central title each year since 2007. Beach has met Shore in the NJSIAA Central Jersey Group I state tournament in two of the last three years, including a 38-22 victory against the Blue Devils in the championship finals last February.

As the Gulls are on a journey to becoming the first team to win four-straight sectional titles since the Southern Rams in 2011-2014, the Blue Devils could be a team standing in the way come February.

“We will see them again in February and be back here,” Bower said. “We just have to get better.”

