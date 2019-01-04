Elsie L. Carey

By
Star News Group Staff
-
32 views
Elsie L. Carey, 96, of Brielle, NJ passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on December 24, 2018. Elsie was born in Lewes, Delaware and raised in Centerville, Maryland.
 
After high school, she became a nurse, undertaking her training at Easton Hospital, Maryland. Thereafter, Elsie enlisted into the US Army and served during