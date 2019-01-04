Business shifts give Arnold Avenue a lift

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The borough’s downtown will have a new retail lineup in 2019 as new businesses are filling in empty storefronts and others are moving to new locations.

Officials believe the shift in businesses is a positive sign for the borough’s downtown, adding that vacancies are being filled quickly.

“I’m excited. I’m a little nervous, but very excited,” said Kelly Coyle Crivelli, proprietor of The Little Point Bookshop, as she was busily prepping the space at 629 Arnold Ave. for a spring opening.

“This is something that I’ve always wanted to do and I think it’s a great spot. I think the spot is what drove me to get it all together.”

Along with the addition of the bookshop, which will cater to both adults and children, several other stores in the downtown area are trading spaces, with a longtime downtown fixture announcing a move to a new, and smaller, space next door.

Borden’s Stationery & Educational Resources & Office Supplies will move from 601 Arnold Ave. right next door to 609 Arnold Ave., while Lola’s Boutique will move from 519 Bay Ave. to 635 Arnold.

