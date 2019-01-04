Bay Head organizes for 2019

Surrounded by her daughter and grandchildren, Councilwoman Mary Glass made a triumphant return to the Bay Head Borough Council Jan. 1. After being sworn in by Borough Attorney Jean Cipriani, Councilwoman Glass took her seat on the dais to fill the remaining year of for- mer Councilman Robert Hein’s term. Councilwoman Glass had not run for a fourth term during the 2018 election.(STEVE WEXLER/THE OCEAN STAR).

BAY HEAD — Less than a month after bidding colleagues farewell, Councilwoman Mary Glass has once again taken a seat on the governing body to fill a vacancy left open at the end of 2018.

During the Bay Head Borough Council’s Reorganization meeting Jan. 1, the governing body unanimously voted for Ms. Glass to fill the remainder of a one-year term left vacant by Councilman Robert Hein.

“It is my honor and pleasure to be back,” she said following the vote.

With her daughter and grandchildren by her side as she took the oath of office, a loud round of applause awaited the councilwoman as she took her seat, greetings of “welcome back” being given by the governing body.

