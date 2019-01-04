Bay Head organizes for 2019

BAY HEAD — Less than a month after bidding colleagues farewell, Councilwoman Mary Glass has once again taken a seat on the governing body to fill a vacancy left open at the end of 2018.
During the Bay Head Borough Council’s Reorganization meeting Jan. 1, the governing body unanimously voted for Ms. Glass to fill the remainder of a one-year term left vacant by Councilman Robert Hein.
“It is my honor and pleasure to be back,” she said following the vote.
With her daughter and grandchildren by her side as she took the oath of office, a loud round of applause awaited the councilwoman as she took her seat, greetings of “welcome back” being given by the governing body.
