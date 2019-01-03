Jersey Shore Chamber of Commerce relocates to Route 35

WALL TOWNSHIP — The Jersey Shore Chamber of Commerce has a new home and a new partnership for 2019.

The Chamber held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Dec. 21 for its new location at 1856 Route 35.

Chamber Executive Director Evelyn Mars and Township Committeeman Dominick DiRocco worked together over the past year to bring the project to fruition.

“The chamber loves Wall Township and they wanted to have a prominent location on our main business thoroughfare,” Mr. DiRocco said.

The chamber offices formerly were located in Colfax Plaza on Belmar Boulevard.

The chamber will work in partnership with the township’s new Economic Development Advisory Committee, whose members are expected to be appointed soon.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.