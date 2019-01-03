Contractor will map school for emergency responders

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The Board of Education has approved a contract with the Critical Response Group [CRG] to provide an electronic mapping of the school for the use by first responders in the event of an emergency.
“This provides a service agreement so that our campus infrastructure can be accessed to emergency service personnel in response to an emergency,” Avon Elementary School Principal and Superintendent Christopher Albrizio said at the December meeting.
The contract with CRG is $3,756 and covers the mapping and set-up of the program. There will be an additional annual subscription fee, al- though it will be less than the original cost, Mr. Albrizio said.
According to board President Robert Shafer, who is also a captain with the Spring Lake Heights Police Department, the program isn’t meant for emergency responders from Avon but for responders from outside of the borough.
