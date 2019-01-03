Brielle students help paint Algonquin theatre offices

BRIELLE — The Algonquin Arts Theatre in Manasquan had a makeover during December, thanks to students from Brielle and Manasquan.

On Dec. 18 and 20, 13 students painted the six office rooms of the Algonquin Arts Theatre. Offices were formerly beige, and are now painted egg shell with white trim.

Over the two day period, Brielle Elementary School [BES] sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders assisted in the work, as did a few Brielle teenage students at Manasquan High School in ninth, 10th and 11th grades.

“I was very impressed with the response, attendance and hard work by these students,” said Brielle Board of Education President and Chairman of the Algonquin Arts Theatre Board of Trustees, Eliot Colon.

“This is the holiday time and only a week before Christmas, and yet we had 13 students respond that they were eager to help the theatre,” he said.

The paint job was one aspect of a serious of changes coming to the Algonquin, including hopes for better signage, a rebranding of the true front of the building on Abe Voorhees Drive, a transition of the box office location and much more.

