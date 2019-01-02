Susan C. Ciallella

Jamul, California — Susan C. [Curran] Ciallella died Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 at home with family, following a long illness. She was 71 years old.

Born in Jersey City to James and Geraldine [Shine] Curran [both deceased], Susan lived most of her life in Manasquan and Spring Lake Heights.

She taught at the Manasquan