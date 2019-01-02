Robert Lacey Jr.

By
Star News Group Staff
-
65 views

Robert “Bob” Lacey, 41, of Augusta, Georgia, passed away Jan. 1, 2019.


A Celebration of Life Service will be held Sunday, Jan. 6 at 4 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church in Evans, Georgia.

Bob was born on June 21, 1977. He graduated from Wall High School in 1996 where he wore jersey no. 81 and ruled the