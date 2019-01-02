Rain didn’t dampen the Twilight Run enthusiasm

MANASQUAN — Despite the rain and chill in the air on New Year’s Eve, participants still turned out for the annual Twilight Run at the Manasquan beachfront.

Funds raised this year will be donated to both the Common Ground Grief Center for its programs that support children, teens, young adults and their families while grieving their loved ones, as well as the Woman’s Club of Manasquan, which will use funds for clubhouse renovations.

Details on how much money was raised this year is still being determined.

Although awards were not offered to participants, Emily Zeigler of Manasquan took first place for females and Connor Lewis of Glen Ridge took first place for males.

The fun run/walk takes place each year as an alternative plan for those wanting to celebrate New Year’s Eve, according to Race Director Dan Napoliton. It is presented by Jersey Shore Running Club [JSRC].

“This run gives people an early option for those that may not want to stay up to midnight,” he said.

