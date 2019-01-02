Frederick H. Allen III

By
Star News Group Staff
-
36 views
Frederick Howland Allen III was born Dec. 6, 1958 to Marilyn [Miller] and Frederick Howland Allen II in Point Pleasant. Fred died of natural causes at his home in Walhalla, North Dakota on Jan. 1, 2019. Fred’s death was unexpected and has caused grief beyond any form of measure.

 

Fred graduated from