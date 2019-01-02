Ellen Long Carlin

Ellen Long Carlin, 84, of Spring Lake Heights, passed away on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018 after a brief illness.


Mrs. Carlin was born and raised in Elizabeth and graduated from Marymount College in Tarrytown, New York. She then lived in Union for many years, where she raised her family, before moving with her