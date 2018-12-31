Myron “Mike” Webster Flint Jr.

Myron “Mike” Webster Flint Jr., age 82, of Allenwood, passed away on Dec. 25, 2018 in Lakewood.
 

Mike was born in Caldwell to Marion Rose and Myron Webster Flint Sr. on Oct.1, 1936.

He was a graduate of Manasquan High School, class of 1954, and National Agricultural College [now Delaware Valley University], class of 1958. He