Mary Lou Mariner

Star News Group Staff
Mary Lou [Booth] Mariner, 86, passed away at home on Saturday, Dec., 29, 2018 in Port Orange, Florida.

She lived in Manasquan from 1962 to 1992 and was the owner of Mary Lou’s Beauty Salon. Her family relocated to Florida where she joined the First UM Church and became a member of DAR.

She