Ida Amelia Hammell Ozol

By
Star News Group Staff
-
11 views

Ida Amelia Hammell Ozol, 104, of Lavallette, died Friday, Dec. 28, 2018 in Lakewood.


Born in Sparta, she lived in Union and summered in Lavallette from the 1960’s until moving there permanently in 1992.


Ida received her bachelor’s degree from Trenton State College and her master’s degree from Kean University.


She was