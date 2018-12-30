Power restored in Brick after tree knocked out transformer

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Power was restored to a section of Brick Township overnight after a downed tree reportedly damaged a Jersey Central Power & Light [JCP&L] transformer on Lanes Mill Road around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 29.

According to a post on the Brick Township Police Department Facebook page, a tree fell on a transformer on Lanes Mill Road and the resulting power outage in the area was expected to last for up to six hours.

Part of the thoroughfare was closed from Greenwood Loop Road to Oregon Avenue while crews worked to restore power, according to the post.

JCP&L’s current outage map reflects power being fully restored in Brick Township this morning, but the utility did not respond to calls for comment.

