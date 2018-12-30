Frozen Roses reunite for alumni hockey game

BELMAR — Alumni hockey has become a tradition for St. Rose High School and Saturday another chapter was added to the story.

With former Frozen Roses, both recent and older graduates, coming together at Jersey Shore Arena to play in the annual alumni showcase, participation was no issue.

“It’s always fun to come back and play with some old teammates and some of the other guys that were before or after me,” said Ryan O’Malley, class of 2015 and member of the 2018 gold squad.

When the puck dropped, the black team and their gold counterparts were clearly evenly matched, with both goalies making some extraordinary saves and both teams working for good shots.

Gold would strike first and second, but it wouldn’t be long before black came back to tie the game at two early in the second period.

The teams traded goals, saves and leads over the last two periods and the game went into overtime.

With a four-on-four overtime barely underway, a black team defenseman’s top-corner wrist shot sealed the deal.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Belmar stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.