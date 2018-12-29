Loughran Point Park restored and improved

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — With just some finishing touches left to complete, Loughran Point Park is back open to the public after months of construction.

The park alongside the Manasquan Inlet, dedicated as public open space, features a play area for children, a gazebo complete with picnic tables, a fishing area as well as the Fisherman’s Memorial, which pays homage to those lost at sea.

“Loughran Park looks great and it took a little while to get done but it was well worth it. There’s areas for children, adults and everyone can really enjoy it,” said Mayor Stephen Reid.

Improvements had began in late July on the project for which the borough bonded for more than $400,000 in March.

The last of those improvements to be set in place were the 43 memorial plaques honoring the lives of fishermen lost at sea. The plaques will adorn a railing in the park that overlooks the Fisherman’s Memorial.

The Point Pleasant Beach Borough Council unanimously approved the payment for the 43 plaques during the Tuesday, Dec. 18, meeting.

“I expect to have a rededication ceremony, maybe in early spring,” said Borough Administrator Christine Riehl.

