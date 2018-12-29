Intercoastal Tug raises $13K for Beach recreation

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The borough received an early Christmas gift this month in the form of a check from the Manasquan Inlet Intercoastal Tug’s Competition Committee.

Geoff Brown, head of the Tug committee, handed Mayor Stephen Reid a check for over $13,000 as Point Pleasant Beach’s portion of the inaugural event’s proceeds during the Dec. 18 council meeting.

“It was a great event and it’s amazing to put into perspective how well they did on their first year. People were really into it, no matter where I went it was all people wanted to talk about,” the mayor said.

Funds raised by the Oct. 20 event were split evenly between the two hosting municipalities’ recreation departments, with each side drawing thousands in attendance, according to the committee.

At the meeting, Mr. Brown talked about the feedback that’s been received since the event took place and possible improvements that are being considered for next year’s event.

“One of the most common pieces of feedback that we heard was people couldn’t see once they were three or four rows back so we’re looking into either bleachers or maybe a big screen so more people can see,” said Mr. Brown.

