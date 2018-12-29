Brick’s Shane Williams makes history with career milestone

MONROE – Brick Township’s Shane Williams made program history Saturday night by scoring his 1,000th career point with a reverse layup off an assist from teammate Jalen Jackson in a buzzer-beater, 51-49 loss to Monroe Township.

Williams became the first Dragon to enter the elite club in over a decade and joins current head coach Mike Gawronski, who was the last Brick basketball player to reach the milestone.

“A couple of my shots went in and out, they just weren’t falling,” Williams said of his first-quarter shooting.

“And then I saw the ball go in off a good pass from Jalen after I cut baseline and just an easy basket. It feels good in a way but at the same time, I’m really not worried about personal goals, I would have rather won the game, reach team accomplishments or win A South. I wasn’t in a rush to get my 1000th when it came it came, but it felt good.”

The senior forward entered the Monroe Tournament final with 995 points to his name and started off strong, driving to the basket, scoring and drawing the foul, to put him within two of the milestone early.

Sticking to his game play, Williams chose to rack up assists and created opportunities for his teammates before finally hitting the layup late in the second quarter.

Williams celebrated with his mother, Tina, and his father, Ron, during a timeout called after the basket, keeping the ball as a keepsake. He was also joined by his brothers, Brandon, who is a former Dragon and now plays for William Patterson and sophomore Ty, who also suits up for the Dragons.

Williams finished the game with nine points and has 1,004 points on his career and counting. Brick returns to the court in A South play on Thursday, Jan. 3, at home against Toms River South at 6:30 p.m.

