Former Belmar lifeguards file complaint against borough

BELMAR– Three former Belmar lifeguards have filed a lawsuit against their former employer, citing discrimination by the borough when they did not rehire them.

On Dec. 27, Elizabeth Zuckerman of Zuckerman and Fisher, an attorney for former lifeguards Ray Elms, 63, Harry Harsin, 56, and Timothy O’Donnell, 73, filed a complaint in Monmouth County Superior Court.

The former lifeguards, whom have a combined 120 years of lifeguarding experience between them, were not rehired by the borough earlier this year.

The trio, who were seasonal borough employees, contend that they were not rehired due to their age, which is in violation of the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination, the lawsuit alleges.

Along with the Borough of Belmar, others named in the lawsuit as defendants are the former mayor Matt Doherty, Mayor Brian Magovern, Chief of Police Andrew Huisman, Borough Administrator Colleen Connolly and members of the borough council Thomas Brennan and Jennifer Nicolay.

Public comments made in the media by borough officials, which the lawsuit alleges were false and defamatory, “severely injured” the plaintiffs and their “reputations have suffered and continue to suffer substantial injury.”

The complaint lists comments made by former mayor Doherty to local media outlets, where he said that it was brought to his attention that lifeguard stands were left unattended when there were people swimming during the summer.

The statements have caused the plaintiffs to have suffered emotional distress, according to the suit, which has been detrimental to their physical health.

The trio is seeking judgement for emotional distress damages, unreimbursed medical expenses, punitive damages, counsel fees and cost and other relief that the court may deem appropriate.

Mayor-elect Mark Walsifer is not mentioned in the lawsuit. He was on the council at the time the lifeguards were not rehired by the borough. He has previously stated concern in the way the matter was handled by the borough.

Five John Does, which could be named later, are also listed in the suit.

Mr. Elms has worked for the borough since 1975, Mr. Harsin started his employment with Belmar since 1979 and Mr. O’Donnell have been a lifeguard in the borough since 1960.

The three were rehired every year since they started their employment, according to the suit.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.