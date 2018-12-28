Bay Head councilman resigns

BAY HEAD — Councilman Robert Hein has submitted his letter of resignation after serving nearly six years on the dais of the all-Republican governing body.
In his Dec. 23 letter addressed to the Regular Republican Organization of Bay Head, Councilman Hein was vague about the reason for his decision, writing only that “the post-Sandy environment has been very challenging to both the borough and its residents.”
“I want to take this opportunity to thank the voters of Bay Head who twice elected me to this important position during this period,” he wrote.
“Although I had not accomplished all that I was planning to do, I hope that their trust in me was upheld by the things I have completed over the past six years.”
While declining to further clarify the reasons for his resignation, Councilman Hein said he will still be heavily involved in the community.
This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.