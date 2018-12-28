Bay Head councilman resigns

“I want to take this opportunity to thank the voters of Bay Head who twice elected me to this important position during this period,” he wrote.

“Although I had not accomplished all that I was planning to do, I hope that their trust in me was upheld by the things I have completed over the past six years.”

While declining to further clarify the reasons for his resignation, Councilman Hein said he will still be heavily involved in the community.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.