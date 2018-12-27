Wall enacts a ban on pet store sales of dogs and cats

WALL TOWNSHIP — Two Girl Scouts have prevailed in their effort to have pet stores banned from selling dogs and cats, as a way of curbing inhumane puppy mills that might supply the stores.

After a contentious 30-minute public hearing, the Township Committee on Dec. 19 unanimously adopted a pet store ordinance that had been suggested by Girl Scout Troop 997 Cadettes Brinley Dwyer and Alexandra Irausquin.

During the public hearing, a lawyer for the N.J. Coalition of Responsible Pet Store Owners, and Jeffrey Morton, owner of Shake A Paw pet stores in Union and Somerset counties, urged the committee to reject the ordinance.

But about a half dozen people, including representatives of animal welfare groups, implored the committee to adopt the ordinance as a way of deterring inhumane puppy mills that supply pet stores.

“I don’t want to see another pet store in Wall Township,” said Janice Fisher of Manasquan, who coordinates the puppy-mill awareness campaign for Friends of Animals United NJ.

The new ordinance allows retail pet stores to breed or sell only dogs and cats that come from licensed animal shelters or rescues. It states that many U.S. Department of Agriculture-licensed kennels, commonly referred to as puppy mills or kitten factories, breed dogs and cats in inhumane conditions, producing pets that have health and behavioral problems.

