Joseph M. Skalitza

Joseph M. Skalitza, 63 of Spring Lake passed away peacefully after a brief illness at Ocean Medical Center, Brick, NJ on Friday, December 14, 2018.

Joe grew up in Belmar,NJ and attended St. Rose Grammar and High School, where he was also an Altar server for St. Rose Parish. He graduated from