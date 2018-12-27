Homes, businesses named decoration contest winners

LAKE COMO — On Thursday night, Dec. 20, borough officials and members of the Lake Como Tourism Commission took a trolley tour around the borough to choose the best holiday-decorated homes and businesses. “We chose the winners based on creativity and effort,” Councilwoman Hawley Scull said. “It was a tough choice as there were so many beautiful, festive homes.”

According to Ms. Scull, 721 20th Ave. took first place with its creative hand-painted signs depicting characters from “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” displayed on the front lawn. The Grinch was even seen stealing lights off of the house.

